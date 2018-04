Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a tornado watch until 2 this afternoon across the area. Please be weather aware as we go through the day.

At 9:15 Saturday morning we had several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in the area. Red boxes indicate tornado warnings while orange boxes indicate severe thunderstorm warnings. Take shelter if you are in one of those areas.

All this activity will continue moving east, so be prepared to seek shelter as strong storms move in.

