× Flash flooding threat continues through early afternoon

While the severe weather threat in terms of wind and tornadoes has shifted east we still have the threat of isolated street flooding through the afternoon.

Areas on the radar in maroon boxes are Flash Flood Warnings. Those are currently set to expire at 3:30 this afternoon.

Many portions of the area have seen several inches of rain. Here are some rain totals as estimated by radar over the past 3 hours as of 2:30 PM Saturday. You can see the band of heavier amounts where the line of storms stalled over the area earlier today.

At the moment the activity has diminished some in intensity and that should allow the pumping systems to catch up. Keep in mind though areas of street flooding could still be occurring through the day in areas of heavy downpours.

As always remember not to drive through water covered roads. That can be dangerous to you and others around you. Several accidents have already occurred this morning.

The area of rain will be moving out through this evening and tonight leaving a nice Sunday ahead.