Eight arrested for prescription fraud in St. John the Baptist Parish

LAPLACE, La. — A former medical assistant and seven others were arrested this week for prescription fraud in St. John the Baptist Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in early February when detectives received information that Shallon Dunmiles, a former medical assistant with Children’s Pediatric Clinic, was suspected of distributing fraudulent prescriptions.

Dunmiles allegedly forged more than 140 prescriptions under a local pediatrician’s medical license using both children’s identities and several suspects’ identities. The fraudulent prescriptions were for several opiate-based medications including Promethazine with Codiene, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone as well as other controlled medications such as Vyvanse, Adderall, and Lorazapam.

Through investigation, detectives were then able to identify other suspects involved in obtaining fraudulent prescriptions.

Those arrested were LaShonda Melancon, 36, of Reserve; Shallon Dunmiles, 34, of Ama; Cortez Williams, 22, of Reserve; Wilfred Perrilloux, 42, of Reserve; Danielle Anderson, 35, of Reserve, Andrea Stalks, 42, of LaPlace, Ebony Stewart, 32, of Opelousas; and Danyelle Tuco, 31, of LaPlace.

Williams was arrested February 15, 2018 and charged with two counts of obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud. He was released February 15 on a $15,000 bond.

Perrilloux was arrested February 15, 2018 and charged with obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud. He was released February 24, 2018 on a $7,500 bond.

Dunmiles was arrested February 16, 2018 for attempt or conspire to distribute or possess with intent to distributed a controlled dangerous substance (felony). She was released February 19, 2018 on a $30,000 bond.

Melancon was booked March 7, 2018 for 14 counts of attempt or conspire to distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance (felony); and six counts of identity theft (felony). She is being held in custody in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Tuco was arrested March 20, 2018 for conspiracy to obtain CDS by fraud (felony). She was released March 21, 2018 on a $75,000 bond.

Anderson was arrested March 28, 2018 for with identity theft (felony) and conspiracy to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony). She was released March 28, 2018 on a $15,000 bond.

Stewart was arrested March 28, 2018, charged with prohibited acts – obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud/forgery (felony) and conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony), She was released March 29, 2018 on a $15,000 bond.

Stalks was arrested March 29, 2018 and booked with conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony). She was released March 30, 2018 on a $7,500 bond.