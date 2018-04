× Causeway closed in both directions, trees down on North Shore

NEW ORLEANS — The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is closed in both directions as severe weather moves in.

Louisiana State Trooper Dustin Dwight said on the North Shore, the La. 22 ramp is closed to get to I-55 South because of standing water in the roadway.

He said there are some downed trees around Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes.

Click here for the latest radar and weather updates.