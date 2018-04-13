What’s hot at the Pelicans gift shop!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With the New Orleans Pelicans back in the playoffs, there are a few things that are flying off the shelf.

The hottest things going are the jerseys, Anthony Davis jerseys in particular.

If the jerseys are too high in price, you can get the t-shirts that have the players name and number on them. Like the jersey but a t-shirt.

Another thing that's pretty hot up for sale is the team's warmup suits. They are identical to what the players wear before the game when they're doing warm-ups.

Those are the hottest items for sale in the Pelicans gift shop located in the Smoothie King Center.