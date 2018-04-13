× Washington Parish man sought as person of interest in St. Tammany burglaries

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a Washington Parish man who is wanted for questioning in reference to numerous burglaries and is now believed to be on the run in a stolen vehicle.

John Busby, 35, of Franklinton, is a person of interest in several burglaries in the Covington area and may also be tied to others that have been reported in the Bush area.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Hwy 40 and Five Lakes Road in response to a report of a suspicious person riding an ATV in the area with what appeared to be stolen items.

The deputy located Busby driving an ATV on Hwy 40 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Busby gave chase, eventually ditching the ATV in the woodline near a residence and fleeing on foot.

Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s K-9 and Operations divisions were called to the scene to assist with the search.

Meanwhile a nearby resident called to report his pickup truck had been stolen from his residence.

The vehicle, a Ford F-250 King Ranch pick-up with Mississippi license plate LB5080, had been left unlocked and with the keys in the ignition.

K-9 Nero was able to track Busby’s scent to the location where the truck had been parked.

Busby is a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred earlier this week off Section Road, and ATV that he abandoned during Thursday’s pursuit had been reported stolen out of the Lee Road area. Along with the abandoned ATV, deputies also recovered items believed to have been stolen from unreported burglaries.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the above description or has any information related to Busby’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or 985-898-2338.