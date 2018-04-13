Tulane plays annual spring game under the lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Tulane's football team wrapped-up their spring practices Friday night under the lights at Turchin Stadium with their annual spring game. The game was originally schedule for Saturday morning, but was moved-up to Friday night with rain and storms in the forecast for Saturday.

Under third year Head Coach, Willie Fritz, the Green Wave took the field and worked on individual drills and warm-ups before playing two quarters of game action, with the green team scrimmaging the white team. The white team won 16-2.

The white team scored their first touchdown, when senior quarterback Jonathan Banks hit senior Terren Encalade for a 78-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Banks threw for 161 yards and Encalade had 3 catches for 137 yards and the touchdown.

"We progressed, " Banks said. "We came out here from last spring where we hardly could move the ball. We were able to move the ball around and the defense played with energy today. I feel like we're a balanced team this season."

"I think as an offense as a whole, we're progressively getting better," Encalade said. "We're at a bigger step compared to last year. Me and Banks and a lot of the receivers and tight ends and a lot of the skill guys, we get work in after practice and try to get that consistency and rhythm so in the game like you all saw, everything's smooth."

Dane Ledford scored the other touchdown of the game from 14 yards out and Merek Glover added a 27-yard field goal for the white team.

Defensively, Chase Kuerschen led the way with 6 tackles and as a team, the Green Wave had 7 tackles for loss-- including a sack in the endzone for the safety, which ended-up being the green team's only points on the game.

"I thought we got a lot of good work," Fritz said. "There were some situations that occurred that we'll be able to teach from so that was good. Saw some explosive plays."

Tulane opens the 2018 season on Thursday, August 30th when they host Wake Forest.