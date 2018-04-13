Tattoo artists wins Strawberry Festival poster contest for the second year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. -- Matthew Moore is a full time artist, and his specialty is tattoos.

"When you do something you love every single day, it's not even work anymore. Ever since I was old enough to pick up a crayon, I had been doing art work my whole entire life," says Moore.

For 12 years, Moore has been creating body art, but he also plays a big role in the beautification of his home town.

For instance, the giant mural you may have seen over at PawPaw's Country Buffet.

It's no wonder this is Moore's second year winning the strawberry festival poster contest.

"I wanted something different than what they've had in the past. I mean that's pretty hard to come up with because you are dealing with one thing, a strawberry," says Moore.

Out of 14 entries, Moore's beat out the rest with a little personal flair.

"I wanted something really whimsical and colorful, and then right at the last minute I added my dog to it," says Moore.

So, if you get a chance to see this poster during the strawberry festival, look out for the Matthew Moore special signature!

"To sign my name on something that was sort of going to be historically placed even though it's a small town, is pretty cool," says Moore.

If you want to be really familiarized with this year's poster, just know that Moore's dog's name is, "Tiki."