Severe weather threat on Saturday leads to numerous event cancellations

NEW ORLEANS — Citing the threat of heavy rain, wind and hail, French Quarter Festival organizers opted to cancel the festival for Saturday, April 14. The festival will run as scheduled for Sunday.

The French Quarter Festival is not the only event that’s throwing in the towel for Saturday due to the threat of rain. Below is a list as of Friday evening. But if you are planning to attend an outdoor event on Saturday, double-check before you go to make sure it’s still going to happen.

AARP Fraud Watch Network free shredding event scheduled for Saturday at 3502 S. Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Registration on Saturday for the JeffCAP Head Start Birth to Five program has been canceled.

The Parkway Partners 2nd Saturday Edible Gardening 101 event is canceled and will be rescheduled for sometime in June.

In Thibodaux, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is canceled on Saturday and will be moved to July 7.

In Ponchatoula the PARADE for the Strawberry Festival has been canceled, but at last word the festival itself was going to continue as planned.

A cold front that will move through Southeast Louisiana on Saturday is expected to bring 2-4 inches of rain to some areas with the possibility of up to 6 inches depending upon how well-organized the system is when it arrives and how quickly it moves through. The system will bring the possibility of hail, tornadoes, high winds and flash floods with it.

For the latest on the threat, check for updates on WGNO and at wgno.com. Again, if you are planning to attend an event on Saturday, you should double-check to make sure it will proceed as scheduled.