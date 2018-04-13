Severe weather and flash flooding possible Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A powerful cold front is heading for the Gulf Coast and will be bringing the potential for severe weather and flash flooding with it before bringing much colder air to the area.

Our entire area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon. There are 5 categories for severe weather with an enhanced risk being in the middle, a 3 of 5. Our main threats are going to be damaging straight-line winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

In addition to the severe risk, there is also the potential for flash flooding in the area as the leading edge of the storms will dump very heavy rain. It is likely that two to three inches of rain will be seen across the area with isolated amounts of four inches or more. There is a flash flood watch in effect through Saturday evening.

As for the timing of the system, it looks like the leading edge of the severe weather could move into Tangipahoa Parish as early as noon and continue to develop and strengthen as it moves east. As of Friday afternoon, timing showed the line in the city of New Orleans around 4-5 p.m. and finally exiting the viewing area around 8 p.m.

We will continue to monitor this system as it develops and bring you the latest on-air, online, and on our social media accounts.