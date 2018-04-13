× Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Starts Today

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

April 13-15, 2018

Address Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Schedule of Events Friday, April 13th 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Nashville South 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Category 6 South Stage: 5:00pm – 7:00pm: Weathered 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Pick 6 Saturday, April 14th 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown 11:45am – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 11:30am – 11:45am: Egg Toss 11:45am – 1:45pm: Louisiana Spice 1:45pm – 2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15pm – 4:15pm: After Hours 4:15pm – 5:30pm: Strawberry Auction 5:30pm – 8:00pm: The Dominos 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Triggerproof South Stage: 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Issue 5:45pm – 7:15pm: Louisiana LeRoux 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Chase Tyler Band 1:45pm – Parade Winners Announced 4:15pm – Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries Sunday, April 15th 6:30am – Strawberry Strut Registration 7:30am – Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run 9:00am – Worship Services, Memorial Park 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 10:30am – Race Winners Announced 11:00am – Entertainment Begins North Stage 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss 11:15am – 12:45pm: About Last Night 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Wiseguys 4:00pm – 6:00pm: Bag of Donuts South Stage 11:00am – 1:00pm: The Strays 1:30pm – 3:00pm: Mothership 3:30pm – 5:30pm: The Topcats 6:00pm – Festival Closes



Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.