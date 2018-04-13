Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival Starts Today

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

  • April 13-15, 2018
  • Address
    • Memorial Park
    • 301 North Sixth Street
    • Ponchatoula, LA 70454
  • Schedule of Events
    • Friday, April 13th
      • 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
          • 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Nashville South
          • 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Category 6
        • South Stage:
          • 5:00pm – 7:00pm: Weathered
          • 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Pick 6
    • Saturday, April 14th
      • 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown
      • 11:45am – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 11:30am – 11:45am: Egg Toss
          • 11:45am – 1:45pm: Louisiana Spice
          • 1:45pm – 2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 2:15pm – 4:15pm: After Hours
          • 4:15pm – 5:30pm: Strawberry Auction
          • 5:30pm – 8:00pm: The Dominos
          • 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Triggerproof
        • South Stage:
          • 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
          • 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Issue
          • 5:45pm – 7:15pm: Louisiana LeRoux
          • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Chase Tyler Band
      • 1:45pm – Parade Winners Announced
      • 4:15pm – Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries
    • Sunday, April 15th
      • 6:30am – Strawberry Strut Registration
      • 7:30am – Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run
      • 9:00am – Worship Services, Memorial Park
      • 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 10:30am – Race Winners Announced
      • 11:00am – Entertainment Begins
      • North Stage
        • 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss
        • 11:15am – 12:45pm: About Last Night
        • 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
        • 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Wiseguys
        • 4:00pm – 6:00pm: Bag of Donuts
      •  South Stage
        • 11:00am – 1:00pm: The Strays
        • 1:30pm – 3:00pm: Mothership
        • 3:30pm – 5:30pm: The Topcats
      • 6:00pm – Festival Closes

Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

