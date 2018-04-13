Hess tosses one hitter, complete game: Jesuit 4, Brother Martin 0

Jesuit ace Christian Hess certainly pitched like one Friday night at John Ryan Stadium.

Hess tossed a complete game one hitter, striking out 8 as Jesuit defeated rival Brother Martin 4-0.

Hess allowed a two out hit to Ethan Moser in the 5th inning. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Fastball on Nola 38 and WGNO.

Jesuit scored all four of its runs in the first inning. The inning included a two run double by Matt Alexander, who reached base all three times.

The two teams are scheduled to play, again, Saturday night at 7, at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.