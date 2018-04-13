× French Quarter Fest canceled Saturday, will reopen Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Fest is canceled Saturday because of expected severe weather.

The festival will reopen Sunday morning.

“Our first priority is the safety of our attendees, artists, chefs, and community,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “This difficult decision comes after meeting with weather and security officials. We will resume full operations on Sunday and look forward to a day of music, food, and culture!”

New Orleans Fire Chief Timonthy McConnell said two-four inches of rain are expected from mid-morning Saturday to Saturday evening, but if any of those rain bands stall, it could be up to six inches.

There’s also an “enhanced risk” for damaging winds, high wind gusts, possible tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

