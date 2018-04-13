× Covington man gets 60 years in prison for rape and child pornography possession

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington man will spend the next 60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an 8-year-old girl and possessing child pornography.

Jackson Richard Miller, 50, of Covington, pleaded guilty Thursday (April 12) to forcible rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, obstruction of justice, and 164 counts of possession of child pornography. District Judge August J. Hand sentenced Miller to a total of 60 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that between January and October 2009, Miller uploaded dozens of pornographic images of juveniles. He then raped an 8-year-old girl, took pornographic images of her, and behaved inappropriately with a 9-year-old girl, all between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2017.

Miller was scheduled to go to trial on April 23, but the parents of the victims requested the D.A.’s Office accept the guilty plea, as the sentence will likely result in the defendant dying in prison. Both victims’ parents and one of the victims attended the sentencing.

“Today I am here to give a statement about the impact you and your crime has had on my family,” the rape victim’s mother said, when given a chance to speak during the hearing. “My sweet little girl was 6 and a sweet innocent child when you made the decision to rape her. You made the decision to take her innocence, and in doing so, changed the course of our lives forever.”

The mother said she was determined to get justice for her daughter.

“As I like to say, ‘Mess with me, and I let karma do its job. Mess with my kids or my family, I become karma.’ We are survivors. We were stronger than you. We were smarter than you. And now you are finally forced to take responsibility for your actions…Today, I am Karma.”

Hand sentenced Miller to the maximum of 40 years for the rape charge. Hand then issued the following sentences, which are to be served at the same time but after the rape sentence has been served: 20 years for indecent behavior, 5 years for obstruction of justice, and 20 years for each of the possession of pornography charges. The total time amounts to 60 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Brian D. Brown, Supervisory Special Agent of the Investigation Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorneys John Alford and Blake Peters prosecuted the case.