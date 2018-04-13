Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing with it heavy rain and potentially severe weather.

The timing of this system looks a bit slower than initially thought. Early afternoon is the most likely time that this moves across the area.

The greatest severe weather threat will be straight line wind potential. However an isolated tornado warning cannot be ruled out.

You also have threat of very heavy rainfall. This could lead to an isolated flash flooding issue.

Be aware of the weather situation on Saturday and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued. Take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

