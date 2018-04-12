Would you eat it? Candy Strawberries!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

What happens when you combine Candy Apples and Strawberry Fest? Test Kitchen Taylor says it's obvious! Candy Strawberries.

Candy Strawberry

20 Medium-sized Strawberries

20 Bamboo Skewers

1 Cup White Sugar

½ Cup Water

Cut the stems off of strawberries and place on end of skewers.

Combine sugar and water over medium-high heat.

>Bring to a boil and boil for 5-7 minutes.

To check on candy consistency, take a toothpick or extra skewer and sip it in the sugar mixture then place in a cup of cold water. If it still very sticky, let it keep cooking. We're Looking for a little crunch.

Once you reach desired hardness, dip strawberries in and coat completely.

Let dry on parchment paper.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!