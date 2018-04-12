What’s in a name? Here are the hurricane names for 2018
NEW ORLEANS — Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.
They are maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
This year, the names for tropical storms and hurricanes are as follows:
- Alberto
- Beryl
- Chris
- Debby
- Ernesto
- Florence
- Gordon
- Helene
- Isaac
- Joyce
- Kirk
- Leslie
- Michael
- Nadine
- Oscar
- Patty
- Rafael
- Sara
- Tony
- Valerie
- William
If a storm forms in the off-season, it will take the next name in the list based on the current calendar date. For example, if a tropical cyclone formed on December 28th, it would take the name from the previous season’s list of names. If a storm formed in February, it would be named from the subsequent season’s list of names.
In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.