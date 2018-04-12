× What’s in a name? Here are the hurricane names for 2018

NEW ORLEANS — Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.

They are maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

This year, the names for tropical storms and hurricanes are as follows:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

If a storm forms in the off-season, it will take the next name in the list based on the current calendar date. For example, if a tropical cyclone formed on December 28th, it would take the name from the previous season’s list of names. If a storm formed in February, it would be named from the subsequent season’s list of names.

In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.