What’s in a name? Here are the hurricane names for 2018

Posted 11:26 AM, April 12, 2018, by

There is a 63% chance of the continental US being hit by a major hurricane this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center.

They are maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

This year, the names for tropical storms and hurricanes are as follows:

  • Alberto
  • Beryl
  • Chris
  • Debby
  • Ernesto
  • Florence
  • Gordon
  • Helene
  • Isaac
  • Joyce
  • Kirk
  • Leslie
  • Michael
  • Nadine
  • Oscar
  • Patty
  • Rafael
  • Sara
  • Tony
  • Valerie
  • William

If a storm forms in the off-season, it will take the next name in the list based on the current calendar date. For example, if a tropical cyclone formed on December 28th, it would take the name from the previous season’s list of names. If a storm formed in February, it would be named from the subsequent season’s list of names.

In the event that more than twenty-one named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.

Related stories