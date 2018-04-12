Three fashion looks trending this festival season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Whether you're heading to Strawberry Fest this weekend, or one of the dozens of other festivals happening in New Orleans throughout the Spring, here's three trends in the world of fashion to help you look your best.

Denim on Denim

Popularized by the Canadians, its only fitting we bring this trend to the festivals of Acadiana.

Katy Sandusky, a New Orleans stylist, says its really important to wear fitted demin when rocking this trend. "Wearing denim on denim is always a good luck, but you want to make sure it shows your figure so that you don't look too busy."

Pair this trend with bold accessories to complete the look.

Safari Chic

"Safari chic means we take take the color pallet of the safari, but we make it more feminine. Think olive colored pants, and neutrals."

Pair these pieces with a feminine blouse, with ruffles or sheer patterns to complete the look.

Lightweight Layers

As women, we love to layer to add that extra oomf to any outfit, but as it gets warmer we have to consider the weather for our outfits. Lightweight layering is possible with kimonos that double as accessories.

"A patterned or bedazzle kimono is the way to go for festivals, also layering with necklaces completes the outfit," said Sandusky.

Kay's on Magazine provided all three looks in this segment, and has you covered for your festival fashion needs.