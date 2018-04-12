× Suicidal man threatens to shoot himself inside Slidell gas station

SLIDELL, LA – Police officers were able to defuse a scary situation this morning at a Slidell gas station.

A man described by the Slidell Police Department as suicidal entered the Kangaroo gas station on Airport Road and put a gun to his head.

The man threatened to shoot himself in front of the store full of customers, according to a description of the events posted to the official SPD Facebook page.

“Luckily, as officers arrived, the subject peacefully surrendered and was taken into protective custody in order to receive a mental evaluation,” according to the post.

Slidell residents expressed shock and gratitude that the SPD were able to bring the situation to a safe conclusion in comments below the post.