Severe weather possible Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Right now the Storm Prediction Center is indicating our area has a risk of severe weather to start the weekend. The northwest portions of the area are under a Slight risk outlook while the rest of the area is under an Enhanced threat.

The Enhanced level is number 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. This is a step higher than the past couple of storm systems that have come through our area, and indicated a more widespread severe weather threat.

A cold front will move across the area on Saturday bringing with it storms and heavy rain. A strong line of storms, known as a squall line, will likely be on the leading edge of this activity. The main threat along this line will be the potential for strong wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

However as we saw last weekend an isolated tornado will be possible as well. Right now the timing looks to be mid morning along the I-55 corridor and then moving east through the early afternoon.

We will continue to monitor this storm system as it develops. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.