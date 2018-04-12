Robbers target worker who was delivering packages

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is trying to find whoever robbed a man who was working to deliver packages.

The information on the case comes from an initial NOPD report.

According to that report, a man was working to deliver packages in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway. At this point, police have not revealed the name of the delivery company that the man was working for.

A little before 3:00 in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 11, the man was working to deliver a package at the location when three people approached him, two men and a woman.

According to the report, the trio tried to convince the man that the package was for them. When the worker asked them to provide identification, one of the men grabbed the package.

The trio left the scene in what is described only as a black car.

At this point, there’s no indication that a weapon was used or that anyone was hurt. The case is listed as a simple robbery. Police have not said what the package may have contained.