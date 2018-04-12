× Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2018

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, strawberries, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

April 13-15, 2018

Address Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Schedule of Events Friday, April 13th 12:00pm – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Nashville South 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Category 6 South Stage: 5:00pm – 7:00pm: Weathered 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Pick 6 Saturday, April 14th 9:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am – Parade Starts Downtown 11:45am – Entertainment Begins North Stage: 11:30am – 11:45am: Egg Toss 11:45am – 1:45pm: Louisiana Spice 1:45pm – 2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15pm – 4:15pm: After Hours 4:15pm – 5:30pm: Strawberry Auction 5:30pm – 8:00pm: The Dominos 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Triggerproof South Stage: 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Issue 5:45pm – 7:15pm: Louisiana LeRoux 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Chase Tyler Band 1:45pm – Parade Winners Announced 4:15pm – Strawberry Auction: Bid on the “Best of the Best” Ribbon-winning Strawberries Sunday, April 15th 6:30am – Strawberry Strut Registration 7:30am – Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run 9:00am – Worship Services, Memorial Park 10:00am – Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 10:30am – Race Winners Announced 11:00am – Entertainment Begins North Stage 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss 11:15am – 12:45pm: About Last Night 12:45pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30pm – 3:30pm: Wiseguys 4:00pm – 6:00pm: Bag of Donuts South Stage 11:00am – 1:00pm: The Strays 1:30pm – 3:00pm: Mothership 3:30pm – 5:30pm: The Topcats 6:00pm – Festival Closes



Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

*******

Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake



Ingredients:

Strawberry Mixture:

3 pints of fresh cut Louisiana strawberries

1/2 cup of Louisiana sugar

Cake Mixture:

2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour

4 teaspoons of baking powder

2 tablespoons of Louisiana sugar

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/3 cup of shortening

1 egg

2/3 cup of milk

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

Instructions:

Slice the strawberries and toss them with 1/2 cup of white sugar. Set aside. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. (Use confection oven setting if applicable.) Grease and flour one 8-inch round cake pan. In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, 2 tablespoons white sugar and the salt. With a pastry blender cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center and add the beaten egg and milk. Stir until just combined. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 425 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool partially in pan on wire rack. Slice partially cooled cake in half, making two layers. Place half of the strawberries on one layer and top with the other layer. Top with remaining strawberries and cover with the whipped cream.

50 minutes | 8 servings | 430 calories