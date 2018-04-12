NOPD: Woman pulls gun on victim twice in same day

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman they say pulled a gun on the same victim twice in the same day.

The victim told police 19-year-old Kerrilyn Steadman arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Teche Street on April 11, pulled out a gun, and started arguing with the victim.

Steadman then left, only to return later and once again pull out a handgun and point it at the victim, according to the NOPD.

Steadman is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kerrilyn Steadman is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.