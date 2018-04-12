NOPD searching for suspect after N.O. East armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery on April 1 in New Orleans East.

The robbery occurred around 2 p.m. in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Thirty-one-year-old Ronald “Rolo” Givins is thought to have been principal to the armed robbery along with two other unidentified man.

The trio fled in a gray 2007 Saturn Ion with a Louisiana license plate number 969BYZ after the robbery, according to the NOPD.

Givins’ last known address was in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Ronald Givins is asked to contact a Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.