NOPD releases video of St. Andrew the Apostle School burglar

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has released video of the man who broke into St. Andrew the Apostle School, caused extensive damage to buildings and stole multiple items.

According to NOPD, the burglary happened overnight Tuesday, and according to the Archdiocese, classes had to be canceled on Wednesday.

The suspect fled through Norman Park, exiting through to the 3300 block of Plymouth Place.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the subject, please contact Detective Tianay Marshall or any Fourth District property crimes detective at 504-658-6040.