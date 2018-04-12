NOPD looking for 15-year-old girl missing since February

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since February 21.

Rachelle Robinson left her guardian’s house in the 1400 block of Pauline Street to go to school more than three weeks ago, and hasn’t been seen since.

Robinson has communicated to family members that she is “living in the city” and refused to come home, according to the NOPD.

Robinson attends Livingston Collegiate Academy periodically.

She is approximately five feet six inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rachelle Robinson is asked to contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6077.