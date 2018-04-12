× New Orleans Police investigating deadly shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 6100 block of Todd Place.

At about 11:06 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

While in route, a subsequent call was received of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male victim lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head and body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.