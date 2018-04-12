Miracle on the menu: National Grilled Cheese Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What's better than a chunk of cheese between two toasted pieces of bread?

It's simple. It's the best. Any kind of cheese. Any kind of bread.

Of course, it's the grilled cheese.

And just like Christmas and the Fourth of July, the grilled cheese gets its very own day.

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12, 2018.

What's cooking at a New Orleans restaurant is more than just another grilled cheese sandwich on the menu.

It's a spiritual moment.

This miracle on the menu is a grilled cheese sandwich that honors Pope Francis.

It's called The Pope Fiction.

The blessing is only at The Big Cheezy. That's the only grilled cheese restaurant in the Big Easy.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to know there are three Big Cheezy locations.

There's one in New Orleans, another in Kenner and yet another in the French Quarter.

In this cheese-coated-cathedral, Richard Pinney is the chef at the pulpit.

Right here, an idea has been Heaven sent. It's a miracle on the menu.

It's a grilled cheese sandwich just to honor Pope Francis. And it's called the Pope Fiction.

Wild Bill Wood asks, "what's actually in the Pope Fiction."

Chef Richard says, "ham, bacon, sausage, Gouda and American cheese on Hawaiian bread, every worldly."

The blessing can be yours at the Big Cheezy, the grilled cheese restaurant in the Big Easy.

And here, customers confess, they're already moved by the Willie Nelson, that's with hummus and tomatoes.

There's the Crazy Old Goat, goat cheese with bacon.

All work on National Grilled Cheese Day, but only one will send you to Heaven and back.

Take a bite from what's a special order these days, just ask at the counter.

The Pope Fiction.

Have a delicious National Grilled Cheese Day.