Local filmmaker gets distribution on Amazon Prime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's not just studios in Hollywood that are getting distribution for their films. Riverdale High School Alum, Randal Gonzalez will get distribution on Amazon Prime for his film Her-O.

Gonzalez is the son of Ruben 'Mr. Salsa' Gonzalez who appeared with such acts as Rat Pack in Las Vegas and Charo. Randal got his start in the film industry as an animal wrangler, then moved his way up to extra work, and then to speaking roles on films like NCIS: New Orleans, and the upcoming film Green Book starring Linda Cardellini and Academy Award Winner Mahershala Ali.

In 2015, Randy acted in the locally produced film Protocol: New Orleans which is available on Amazon Prime. Randy had his own plans of one day producing a film so he goes on to explain that he wrote a script based off a real-life incident about the survivor of the 1991, Luby's massacre in Texas.

Her-O first premiered in Los Angeles at the Valley Film Festival last year to a sold-out crowd. The film was shot entirely in the Feret neighborhood and %100 of the cast and crew were New Orleans locals.

Her-O is available on Amazon Prime April 13th. You can also go see a screening of the film on April 15th at 7pm at Chalmette Movies.