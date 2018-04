Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just Right Band is one of the great artists performing at the CASA Jefferson "I am for the Child" Music Fest.

The music festival is Saturday, April 21, at the Al Copeland Concert Meadow in Lafreniere Park, Metairie.

The event is free and includes headliner Just Right Band, Gravity A, Khris Royal and Dark Matter, and Tonya Boyd-Cannon.

Just Right Band passed by the Twist Stage for a couple of performances, including a song from their CD I Want More.