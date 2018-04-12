How strawberries & fish are feeding tummies & souls for a Hammond Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La.-- A church in Hammond depends on the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival every year to help fund its outreach programs.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at how this church aims to feed your tummies and your souls with their fish fry fundraiser.

The Redemption Christian Center Church in Hammond engages the community outreach, says Crystal Rock, one of the church ministers.

"We go door-to-door. We go prayer walking. We sponsor trips for the children. We provide school supplies for the kids in our community," she said.

In order to provide that outreach they sell fish plates at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest.

"It is the best fried fish you've ever seen on this side of the North Shore," she said.

And with the fish, you'll also get some spiritual lagniappe.

"We give out bibles and some spiritual information that sometimes people aren't willing to ask for. We lay the bibles on the counter and they can take them at their own will. We have people of all ages taking the free bibles with them," Rock said.

Feeding tummies and souls, one fish fry plate at a time!

The fish fry plates cost $10, and you can find the Redemption Christian Center Church booth at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival this weekend.