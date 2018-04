× Crawfish Price Index: Average live, boiled prices for April 12

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish prices continue to drop in and around New Orleans.

As of April 12, 2018, the average for live crawfish is $1.92, while boiled are averaging $3.33

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, here’s a map of a few dozen crawfish vendors and how much crawfish are selling for at each one. Click the red dot to see the business name, location and prices.