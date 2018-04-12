Coast Guard investigating after vessel strikes Nashville Ave. Wharf, sheen spotted in river

NEW ORLEANS – Traffic on the Mississippi River has been interrupted after a vessel collided with a structure at the Nashville Avenue Wharf complex.

A sheen has been reported on the river, according to the US Coast Guard.

Dark swirls of material can be seen flowing downriver, prompting a shutdown of river traffic that has left the Steamboat Natchez and the Creole Queen idling dockside.

The vessel that stuck the wharf was carrying diesel fuel, according to the Coast Guard.

Crews are en route to assist the situation.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.