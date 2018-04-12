A Strawberry Beer perfect for Strawberry Fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. - Louisiana Purchase Brewing Company makes a unique Strawberry Beer using only fresh Ponchatoula Strawberries!

Andy and Lindsey Turcotte started Lousiana Purchase Brewing last year with a purpose. "One of our goals was to make a beer that is geographically tied to this part of the country and we couldn't do that without figuring out how to make a good strawberry beer. So we actually tried a bunch of different ways to do it, and the best beer that we could come up with was just the fresh berries."

Unlike other breweries that use strawberry extracts and syrups, Andy makes their traditional lager and adds fresh Ponchatoula strawberries to the mix.

Andy's favorite part of their "Strawbeery" is the complexities of flavor as the berry changes sweetness levels throughout the season.

They have many other beers including their lager without the strawberries. That one is called 1803 in honor of their namesake, the Louisiana Purchase. If you want a full list of what's currently on tap, just message the Louisiana Purchase Brewing Facebook Page with any message and they will immediately send back a full list of brews.