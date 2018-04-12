35th French Quarter Fest kicks off Locals Lagniappe Day with parade, music & food!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The 35th French Quarter Fest kicked off this year's fun with Locals Lagniappe Day! It started at 10 Thursday morning, with a parade down Bourbon Street to Jackson Square. The fun runs through 7 P.M.

There’s more than 300 acts on 23 stages! On the Hilton Tricentennial Stage in Jackson Square, Preservation All-Stars kick off a full day of FREE music. Catch two Grammy-winning groups on the Chevron Cajun/Zydeco Stage when Lost Bayou Ramblers are followed by Chubby Carrier. Other Thursday performances include Panorama Jazz Band, Cupid and the Dance Party Express, Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

The fest also boosts the local and state economy, bringing in about 190 million dollars every year. We caught up with some fest goers, asking them why they came out!

"I wanted a mommy daughter trip! We were recommended to come for French Quarter Fest, because it’s a little tamer than Mardi Gras and not as big as Jazz Fest. So, we just wanted to meet in the middle from where we live!" said Mary C. Parker, with her mother Johnnie.

Enjoy some delectable New Orleans cuisine! More than 60 of New Orleans finest restaurants will have booths set up. There’s also over a dozen other special events, check out frenchquarterfest.org