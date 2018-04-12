× 135,000 lbs. of salisbury steaks recalled over contamination concerns

The USDA has recalled more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products over contamination concerns.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the Banquet family-size Salisbury steaks and brown gravy could be contaminated with bone and other foreign objects. Conagra Brands Inc. is the company that makes them.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat, along with several consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10 and have a best-by date of Sept. 1, 2019, printed on the package.