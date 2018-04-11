× Wickersham pitches, hits Mount Carmel past Curtis, 10-2

The Mount Carmel Cubs were ready for the rematch.

The Cubs, a 4-3 loser to Curtis earlier this season, defeated the Patriots 10-2 Tuesday night at Don Rice Field. Mount Carmel ace Shelby Wickersham tossed a complete game 4 hitter, striking out 7.

She also hit a long two run homer to center field to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead in the third. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Wickerhsam did not allow a hit past the fourth inning. She retired 10 of the last 11 hitters she faced.

Mount Carmel's Abby Alonzo was 2 for 2 with a two run homer, an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly.

Curtis and Mount Carmel will share the district title.

Watch more highlights on the Curtis vs Mount Carmel game and what Shelby Wickersham said about her performance on Friday Night Fastball, Friday at 11 pm on Nola 38, and WGNO at midnight.