Treme landmark Bertha’s Place torn down

Posted 11:55 AM, April 11, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS – Treme landmark Bertha’s Place Bar and Restaurant has been torn down.

A raging three-alarm fire at the building next door to Bertha’s caused significant water and smoke damage to the gathering spot.

Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the January 26 fire, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a fire hose burst.

Two residents and one dog were rescued from the burning building through a back window.

Massive plumes of smoke quickly spread across the New Orleans skyline.

Bertha’s remained shuttered after the fire until city crews began demolishing it this morning.

