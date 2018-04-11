Treme landmark Bertha’s Place torn down

NEW ORLEANS – Treme landmark Bertha’s Place Bar and Restaurant has been torn down.
A raging three-alarm fire at the building next door to Bertha’s caused significant water and smoke damage to the gathering spot.
Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the January 26 fire, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a fire hose burst.
Two residents and one dog were rescued from the burning building through a back window.
Massive plumes of smoke quickly spread across the New Orleans skyline.
Bertha’s remained shuttered after the fire until city crews began demolishing it this morning.
29.951066 -90.071532