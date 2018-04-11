× Tangipahoa voters to decide on parish’s first casino

ROBERT, La. — Voters in Tangipahoa Parish will decide in November whether to allow construction of a $100 million casino and events center near the Tangipahoa River.

The Tangipahoa Parish Council voted 6-3 in favor of putting the proposed casino on the ballot. The casino would be located in the Robert area off of Interstate-12 and Highway 445.

Before the council approved the measure, the Louisiana Legislature added the Tangipahoa River as an approved location for a riverboat casino. But the casino being proposed by Peninsula Pacific wouldn’t be a riverboat on the Tangipahoa River. It would either be on land near the river or on a barge that sits on a moat fed by the river, according to The Advocate.

Included in the proposed plans are an indoor and outdoor events center, conference center, oyster bar, upscale dining area and a farmer’s market buffet.

Proponents of the casino development say it will bring hundreds of jobs and other economic development opportunities to the parish, but opponents who spoke out against the proposal argue that gambling is immoral and the large construction project could bring drainage and other issues.

Voters will decide the casino’s fate on Nov. 6, 2018.