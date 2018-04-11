Slidell father arrested after 3-month-old found struggling to breathe

SLIDELL, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old man after his three-month-old son was found “bubbling at the mouth and struggling to breathe.”

Tremaine Hopkins has been arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Officers responded to a report that the infant was unresponsive just before 6 p.m. on April 10, according to the STPSO.

The officers found the baby lying on an adult bed in distress.

Hopkins was caring for the baby while the baby’s mother was at work, according to the STPSO.

The baby was sent to a New Orleans hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

Hopkins’ account of what happened to the baby was inconsistent with the injuries that the child sustained, according to the STPSO.

The Department of Child and Family Services has been notified.