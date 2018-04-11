Silence over: Brennan meets with local media for first time as Tiger

Posted 12:10 AM, April 11, 2018, by

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 30: Myles Brennan #15 of the LSU Tigers throws a pass against the Troy Trojans at Tiger Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Freshman at LSU are off limits to the media.

So, for the first time since he arrived on campus 10 months ago, sophomore to be quarterback Myles Brennan met with local media.

WGNO Sports was in Baton Rouge, Tuesday.

As a true freshman, Brennan completed 14 of 24 passes, including one for a touchdown.

He's in a battle for the starting quarterback position this spring with junior Justin McMillan, and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse