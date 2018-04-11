× NOPD searching for missing Central City teen

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD officers are seeking assistance from the public in locating Jahmyri Parker (DOB: 07-04-2005) who was last seen on Friday, (April 6) in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Central City.





The reporting person told police she received a call from Parker’s school on Monday, (April 9) notifying her that Parker had not made it to school. The reporting person has not heard from the juvenile since.





Parker was last seen wearing khaki pants with a black KIPP uniform shirt.





Anyone with information regarding Parker’s whereabouts should call Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.