NOPD looking for man they say pistol-whipped victim during domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 26-year-old man for domestic battery and assault.

The victim told police Mercedes Burnell appeared very agitated when he woke the victim up around 11:30 p.m. on March 31 in a home in the 2600 block of South Miro Street.

Burnell pulled out a handgun and struck the victim several times in the face with it, according to the NOPD.

He is wanted for domestic aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with any information on the location of Mercedes Burnell should contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6060.