× Saints announce 2018 preseason schedule

NEW ORLEANS — As we quickly approach the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26th, talk of the coming NFL season is on the rise.

Wednesday afternoon the league announced this year’s preseason schedule across the NFL. Kicking it all off will be the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 2nd and 8:00 p.m.

As for the Saints’ schedule, their first preseason game will be on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars the second week of August. After that they’ll host the Arizona Cardinals, travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers, then wrap-up their preseason schedule at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s the list of game and date ranges for those match-ups, with the week 3 game the only one with a date and time set at this point.

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 9- 13): Saints at Jaguars

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 16- 20): Cardinals at Saints

Preseason Week 3 (Saturday, Aug. 25 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS): Saints at Chargers

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 30- 31): Rams at Saints