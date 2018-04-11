× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Sparkling Beverages!

Staying hydrated is always important, but it’s especially critical if you’ll be spending the day under the sun – and with festival season kicking into high gear this week with the French Quarter Festival Presented by Chevron, hydration is a top priority! And since hydration can extend far beyond just plain water, today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst options when it comes to sparkling drinks on shelves.

How much fluid we need: Half of our body weight in ounces, plus 16 ounces for every pound of sweat lost.

Hydration tip: We tend to drink more of a beverage when it’s flavored, so flavored sparkling water can make it easier to meet our fluid needs.

GOOD NEWS: There are TONS of “LOVE IT” options, easy to find at any type of store + even French Quarter Fest!

LOVE IT | zero calories, zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners or colors

Available at stores ranging from Walmart, Target & Costco to Rouses & Whole Foods

Bubly – new on shelves, available at most grocery stores + French Quarter Fest

Dasani Sparkling

Target Simply Balanced

Bai Bubbles

La Croix

Whole Foods brand sparkling

Ozarka Sparkling

Perrier

LIKE IT | zero calories, zero sugar, contains artificial sweeteners

NOTE: Artificial sweeteners are not typically in our “LIKE IT” category – but these sparkling drinks can be a “stepping stone” to gradually acclimate taste buds and habits to adapt to the “LOVE IT” natural, unsweetened sparkling waters

Clear American Sparkling Water (Walmart) | artificially sweetened with aspartame & acesulfame potassium

(Walmart) | artificially sweetened with aspartame & acesulfame potassium Market Pantry Sparkling Water (Target) | artificially sweetened with sucralose

HATE IT | high-calorie, high sugar, may contain artificial food dyes as wells

Tonic Water – 130 calories & 32 grams sugar per 12-ounce serving

– 130 calories & 32 grams sugar per 12-ounce serving IZZE Sparkling Juice – 90 calories & 21 grams sugar per 8-ounce can

– 90 calories & 21 grams sugar per 8-ounce can Sparkling Ice – 0 calories & 0 sugar – artificially sweetened AND artificial food dyes

