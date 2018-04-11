Local actor turned ‘Hero’ filmmaker preps for movie debut

NEW ORLEANS -- You don't have to go all the way to Hollywood to find talented actors and cutting-edge films.

Hollywood South is booming once again.

Randal Gonzalez is a Jefferson-born actor who got his start in the movie business as an extra and an animal-wrangler.

As he began landing more and more speaking roles, Gozalez quickly realized that acting wasn't enough.

He decided to make his own film, "Hero," which is showing at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Chalmette movie theater.

"Hero" is loosely based on the Luby's massacre of 1991, when a gunman opened fire in a Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, and killed 23 people.

But there's a heroic twist in Gonzalez's film, one that involves a woman with a concealed-carry license.

"I'm not a writer, but I built the script," Gonzalez told News with a Twist.

"Hero" will also be available on Amazon Prime Friday.

