Heels for Hope fundraiser mixes thrift store finds with new trends

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- You may have heard of the expression, "It's out with the old and in with the new."

On Wednesday at a special luncheon held at the Audubon Tea Room, it's in with the old and new combined.

It's the "Heels for Hope" fundraiser where the Women's Auxiliary, Salvation Army of New Orleans is raising money for the homeless by putting on a unique fashion show.

The fashion show takes the latest trends and thrift store finds, and then dresses models in the mix-matched outfits.

The money raised from this program benefits the Pathway of Hope, an organization that helps homeless families return to a life of self-sufficiency.

"The funds have gone to helping single mothers and children, giving them a safe place off of the streets, a bed, and helping them with work opportunities," says event co-chair, Simone Crouere.

Maiya boutique has teamed up with the Salvation Army for this funky fundraiser.

"You don't know if it's off of the rack, or if it is from the thrift store," says president of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Vanessa Luce.

"You see homeless people everywhere, on every street in New Orleans. It is getting worse and worse. I feel like we need to pay it forward in New Orleans to help others, we were all struggling at one time in our lives," says Luce.

Organizers hope the event reminds shoppers to consider one thing while on their next shopping spree.

"We want them to see that they can take something old and make it new, and that also goes for us. Sometimes we hit a bad spot in life, and we just need someone to come along and spruce us up, and the Salvation Army is that. It's a place where people can find rest, and hope, get some new clothes, get a spring back in their clothes, new attire, and really have some new work opportunities," says Crouere.

This year, Heels for Hope has doubled last year's goal.

