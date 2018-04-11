× Eat Fit at French Quarter Fest | Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Molly & Dylan Maisel of The Daily Beet

Ochsner’s Eat Fit team of dietitians has worked with restaurant vendors to incorporate nutritious, delicious dishes at this year’s French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron – just look for the Eat Fit seal of approval on menu boards!

With more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter, the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron celebrates local music and represents every genre from traditional and contemporary.

French Quarter Fest Details:

Thursday April 12 – Sunday April 15

20+ stages around the French Quarter; admission is free

Download the Eat Fit Smartphone App for full nutrition facts of all Eat Fit dishes at French Quarter Fest!

See full Eat Fit Vendor List, below

Stop by The Daily Beet booth at FQF for just one of many Eat Fit options you’ll find, or try this DIY recipe at home:

French Quarter Fest | The Daily Beet Fresh Mango Spring Rolls with Peanut-Ginger Dipping Sauce

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 cups water

4 ounces brown rice noodles, dry

1 teaspoon sesame oil

4 brown rice paper sheets

2 ounces spring mix

2 ounces carrots, chopped

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

1/2 ripe avocado, cubed

1/2 ripe mango, cubed

4 ounces peanut ginger dipping sauce or dipping sauce of choice

Instructions:

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Place brown rice noodles into boiling water and turn off heat. Cover and let sit for 8-10 minutes. Be careful not to overcook noodles. Drain noodles and toss with sesame oil. Set aside.

Fill a large bowl with warm water and dip brown rice papers into water for a few seconds. Place flat on surface and place spring mix, carrots, mint, avocado and mango in a 2-3 inch row across the center of each rice paper. Fold the two sides inwards until they stick together then fold the bottom over the row of ingredients, tuck in, and roll to the top until you have a perfectly tight spring roll.

Per Spring Roll (without sauce): 100 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 0 saturated fat, 40 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 2.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 1.5 grams protein.

The Daily Beet | Juice Bar & Café | 1000 Girod Street, NOLA | (504) 605-4413

FQF | EAT FIT VENDOR LIST

Bubly Seabreeze Eat Fit Cocktail | @ all Cocktails booths

RIVERFRONT EAT FIT VENDORS

The Daily Beet Fresh Mango Spring Rolls with Peanut-Ginger Dipping Sauce Mango, Pineapple, and Papaya Sticks with Lime Juice and Chili Powder Avocado Toast – option to add an Egg

Praline Connection | Vegetarian Plate – Mustard Greens, Crowder Peas & Okra

Vegetarian Plate – Mustard Greens, Crowder Peas & Okra Bennachin Restaurant | Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Double Steamed Veggies, no rice

Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Double Steamed Veggies, no rice Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails | Pickled Blackened Shrimp over Cabbage Slaw dressed with Honey Mustard

Pickled Blackened Shrimp over Cabbage Slaw dressed with Honey Mustard SoBou | Pig Latin Tacos

Pig Latin Tacos GW Fins | Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos Cool Fruit Sensations | Lemonade, Limeade, or Orange with Strawberry, Blueberry, or Watermelon – unsweetened or sweetened with stevia

JACKSON SQUARE EAT FIT VENDORS

Galatoire’s | Shrimp Remoulade

Shrimp Remoulade Jacques-Imo’s Café | Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad

Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad Tujague’s Restaurant | Marinated Crab Claw Remoulade

LA STATE MUSEUM’S OLD U.S. MINT EAT FIT VENDORS

14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant | Jerk Chicken & Steamed Cabbage

JAX BREWERY EAT FIT VENDORS

Company Burger | Turkey Burger – bunless – with Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing & Tomato Jam

Turkey Burger – bunless – with Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing & Tomato Jam The Rum House | Jerk Chicken Taco & Brisket Taco

FESTIVAL EAT FIT NONALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water | ALL SITES

Grapefruit Sparkling Water | ALL SITES French Market Iced Cold Brew Coffee | RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS

| RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS Luzianne Iced Tea – Unsweet | RIVERFRONT & JAX LOTS

