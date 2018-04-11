Brazen Mid-City carjacking caught on video

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on video assaulting a driver before pulling him from his car in Mid-City during a brazen carjacking.

The incident occurred on April 7 at the intersection of Banks and South Hennessey Streets, according to the NOPD.

The victim told police a red Chevrolet Impala cut him off.

An unidentified man hopped out of the Impala and approached the victim as he was sitting in his gold Toyota Camry.

The man struck the victim several times before pulling him out of the Camry, getting behind the wheel, and driving off.

A bystander managed to capture the scary encounter on video, which the NOPD has posted to YouTube.

The Camry was later found near the intersection of South Murat Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.