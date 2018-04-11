× Algiers Catholic School shut down after overnight break-in

ALGIERS– Classes at St. Andrew the Apostle school have been cancelled for Wednesday so that NOPD detectives can investigate an overnight/ early morning break-in.

In a press release, the Archdiocese says that the St. Andrew campus remains an active crime scene and the investigation into the break-in is ongoing at this time.

There were no injuries reported with this incident, and the Archdiocese did not elaborate on what, if anything was taken from the school.

For now, all classes are cancelled at St. Andrew the Apostle School for Wednesday, April 11.

Parents have been notified through school communications and are asked to be aware that there may be additional announcements concerning the school schedule coming out later today.